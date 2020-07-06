Share:

PESHAWAR - The district administration arranged a function at District Headquarters Complex Tajazai to mark the 100 days of actions to combat Coronavirus pandemic.

DC Abdul Haseeb, Additional DC Noorul Amin, health experts and other officials were also present on the occasion. Paying tributes to the frontline heroes to combat Covid-19, the DC said that he along with other officials would visit health facilities to acknowledge the efforts of doctors, paramedics and health professionals. Abdul Haseeb also paid tributes to the people and lauded their cooperation with the administration.

“On the completion of 100 days of our efforts to contain the pandemic, the role the army, police, Rescue 1122, humanitarian associations, health, education and social welfare departments played are commendable”, he maintained.

Meanwhile, the officials of local administration and Excise and Taxation Department also distributed masks and sanitizers among the people in Lakki city and Naurang. Assistant Commissioner Nadir Shahzad handed over a consignment of hand sanitizers and masks to the volunteers of the Tiger Force in Lakki city while additional AC Aminullah Khan distributed the same items in Naurang town.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Bannu Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai has asked the management of the Miranshah hospital to ensure attendance of doctors and paramedics and provision of standard healthcare services to the people.

During a visit to the hospital, Yousafzai inspected wards and other areas of the hospital and said that the administration would not compromise on presence of health providers and those found indulged in truancy would face action