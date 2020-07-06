Share:

Two small planes collided over Coeur d'Alene Lake in the US state of Idaho. The local law enforcement agency confirmed at least two deaths amongst eight passengers in total, Kootenai County Sheriff's Office said.

According to the Sheriff's office, the planes sank in the lake following the collision and were "in 127 feet of water".

The sheriff’s office further said that search and rescue mission had been launched in which "Multiple Marine Units, US Coast Guard Units" and firefighters are taking part.