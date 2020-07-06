Share:

ISLAMABAD - A 22-year old civilian was injured in Indian army troops’ unprovoked shelling in Battal Sector along the Line of Control (LoC), said media wing of the military on Sunday.

“The unprovoked ceasefire violation by the Indian troops has caused injury to a civilian,” the ISPR Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate said in a statement.

According to it, the Indian army targeted civil population with mortars and heavy weapons, late Saturday night and a 22-year-old civilian got injured.

Pakistan Army troops responded effectively to the Indian firing, the statement further said.