VIENNA (AFP) - Two young cheetahs that escaped from an Austrian zoo overnight returned to their enclosure a few hours later, led home by their mother’s calls, the zoo said Tuesday. “Their mother called them and they followed her cries,” said Christine Beck, a spokeswoman at the zoo located near Salzburg. Zookeepers were unaware the cheetahs were missing until police spotted them at around 6:30 am (0430 GMT) and dispatched a team of 30 officers to the site.