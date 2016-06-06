NEW YORK - Donald Trump expanded his argument against a Mexican judge on Sunday, suggesting that a Muslim judge may not be able to rule impartially in a Trump lawsuit either

because of his call for a temporary ban on Muslim immigration.

It’s the extension of an argument that has rattled even many Republicans who have called the argument racist for suggesting a judge couldn’t rule fairly based on his ethnicity. But Trump, showing no signs of backing off the suggestion, indicated that he’d include other groups as well.

Quizzed in CBS interview that aired Sunday on “Face the Nation,” Trump said he’d have similar concerns about a Muslim judge. “It’s possible, yes. Yeah. That would be possible, absolutely,” he said.

“Isn’t there sort of a tradition though in America that we don’t judge people by who their parents were and where they came from?” the interviewer interjected.

And Trump countered again, “I’m not talking about tradition - I’m talking about common sense, OK?”

Trump has assailed the judge, US-born Gonzalo Curiel, presiding over a lawsuit against Trump University because Curiel has Mexican heritage. He’s argued that his call for a wall on the border with Mexico prevents Curiel from ruling fairly.

The interviewer pressed Trump on how he arrived at that conclusion.

“He is a member of a club or society, very strongly pro-Mexican, which is all fine. But I say he’s got bias,” Trump said. He added, “This judge has treated me very unfairly, he’s treated me in a hostile manner. And there’s something going on.”

AFP adds: the five letters of his last name boldly adorn buildings around the United States. But if he makes it to the White House, Donald Trump says he won’t be doing much redecorating.

“No, I wouldn’t... it’s a special place and building,” the presumptive Republican presidential nominee told CNN in remarks aired Sunday.

So no big Trump sign atop the storied house at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue that has been home to all American presidents since John Adams in 1800?

“It will be beautiful, well maintained,” the real estate mogul said. “I’m going to be working. I’m not going to be decorating.” “I’m going to make the country rich again and make our country great again,” he added.

The billionaire also said that, if he wins the November 8 election, he has no plans to move into a hotel he is building just blocks away. “No, the White House represents something so important,” he said.

Trump and his wife Melania currently live in a marble triplex at the top of the Trump Tower on New York’s Fifth Avenue, a mini-Versailles of gold leaf, columns, moldings and crystal chandeliers.

It was at the Trump Tower that the businessman first announced his candidacy last June in a scene straight out of Hollywood by sailing down the escalator.