KASUR: A woman was strangled to death by her son allegedly for honour in Rait Kuwala area here the other day. According to police, the police were informed that Zahra Bibi, 45, was electrocuted while ironing clothes. On information, the police rushed to the spot and found severe 'iron' burns on the body. The police shifted the dead body for autopsy and the post-mortem report confirmed that the woman was in fact strangled to death. During investigation, the police came to know that it was her son Ehsanul Haq who strangled her to death. The police arrested the accused who later confessed that he doubted that his mother had developed illicit relations with someone. He often asked his mother to mind her manners but she lent a deaf ear to his 'warnings.' The other day, he quarrelled with his mother and strangled her to death. Later, he also scorched her body with iron to show that it was an incident. The B-Division Police are investigating the incident.–Staff Reporter