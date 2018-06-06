Share:

KHAIRPUR:- Khairpur police raided at various places and arrested 24 suspected and four proclaimed offenders on Tuesday.

Khairpur police launched an operation and tightened the security in all eight talukas of the district and raided at Kachehry Road, Nau Goth, Mall road, civic centre, Panj Gola Chowk, CID Mor, Khakhi Shah Bridge, station road and other places.

Police searched the hotels, buss stands, petrol pumps and other places and arrested 24 suspected persons and four proclaimed offenders. Khairpur SSP Shabir Sethar said that law and order situation is under control and nobody can allowed taking law in hand. He said operation will be remained continue and full security will be proved to people of district.