Share:

FAISALABAD - As many as 30 motorcycles were disbursed to women under the Women on Wheels of Strategic Reform Unit of Punjab government as a step toward women’s empowerment.

The ceremony was held at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad that was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Salman Ghani while Dr Naureen Aziz Qureshi, Vice Chancellor of Government College Women University Faisalabad was the guest of honour on the occasion.

ADCG Khalid Masud Farooqa, representative of Strategic Reform Unit Maryam Khan, Coordinator Bazla Manzur and internee women werealso participated in the ceremony.

As per the plan, more than 250 bikes are to be distributed in Faisalabad under which 60 were given away in the two phases. The deputy commissioner said that the scheme was meant for making women’s movement easy in the society without dependency on their male family members.

He said that women constitute 50 percent of the total population. “We cannot compete with the rest of the world without involving them in socio-economic activities. Under WoW subsidy scheme, successful candidates across the five districts including Faisalabad, Lahore, Multan, Sargodha and Rawalpindi were qualified. He said that Women on Wheel scheme was initiated in 2015 in which initially free training of bike riding was launched. Dr Naureen Aziz Qureshi said that women’s empowerment was prerequisite for competing with the rest of world and for contributing their share in the GDP of the country. He said that the drive would have a positive impact in term of perspective of women’s mobility.