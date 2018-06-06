Share:

LAHORE - As many as 510 candidates have so far obtained nomination papers for seats reserved for women and minorities in the National and provincial legislature from Punjab.

As many as 12 candidates have filed nomination papers with Provincial Election Commissioner, Returning Officers for reserved seats in National and Punjab Assembly.

Three candidates have filed nomination papers for seats reserved for women in NA including PML-N’s Tehmina Daultana and Samia Mohi-ud-Din. Shaila Shahid, Rubina Shaheen and Mushtaq Gill are amongst nine candidate who have submitted nomination papers for reserved seats in Punjab Assembly.

As many as 461 candidates have obtained nomination papers for general seats in Lahore. PML-N’s Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman and Rana Mashood Ahmed Khan, Tehreek Labaik Ya Rasool Allah activist Mufti Abid Jalali and PTI’s Shafiq Gujjar are amongst prominent candidate. PML-N’s Ata-ur-Rehman has become the first candidate submitting nomination papers on general seat, PP146. RO Mian Muhammad Hassan has asked him to appear on June 9 at 10am for scrutiny of nomination papers.

As many as 47 candidates have obtained nomination papers for PP146, 43 each from PP147 and PP168, 42 from PP170, 41 from PP173, 36 from PP145, 31 from PP169, 29 from PP160 and 21 from PP152.