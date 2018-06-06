Share:

ISLAMABAD - International observers will be ‘generously’ granted visas to monitor Pakistan general elections on July 25, diplomatic sources said.

Senior officials at the foreign ministry told The Nation that Pakistan wanted the observers to come and witness the polls.

One official said: “We will generously grant visas but will not officially invite anyone. Those who will apply will be facilitated.”

He added: “Pakistan has welcomed the international observers in the past and there is no change in policy.”

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan had said it would grant permission to all election observers including national and international provided they follow the legal process.

“There is a standard operating procedure the world over that international observers send their applications to observe elections through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs”, an ECP spokesperson had said.

The spokesperson said that observers were part and parcel of the election process and comprehensive planning was being done for their facilitation.

Highlighting the procedure being adopted by Pakistan for the international observers, the spokesperson said that once they were granted visas, they will seek clearance from the Ministry of Interior then the ECP will accord them accreditation.

The spokesperson was of the view that since international observers would need security, therefore such procedure is being introduced and added this is being done under the 238 of the Election Act 2017. He clarified that the ECP does not write letters to international observers, in fact it was their job to seek visas if anyone keen to come to Pakistan to monitor the 2018 general elections. Another official at the foreign ministry said some requests by independent bodies to monitor the polls were being considered.