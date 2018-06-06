Share:

ISLAMABAD - Supreme court on Tuesday while issuing notices to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and 31 others summoned him on Wednesday (today) in personal capacity.

According to details, the apex court’s Registrar Office issued notices to 31 persons and directed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif to appear before the court in personal capacity.

On the other hand, the top court also summoned Abida Hussain and Altaf Hassan Qureshi in personal capacity.

The individuals who were issued notices include; Altaf Hussain, Javed Hashmi, Jam Mashooq, Ajmal Khan, Afaq Ahmad, Khursheed Shah, Ghulam Mustafa Khar, Sirajul Haq, Secretary Interior, Defence and FIA DG.

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Mian Saqib Nisar will take up the case in Islamabad.

Earlier on Saturday, the apex court had issued notices to at least 21 individuals including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader Nawaz Sharif and Javed Hashmi in a case pertaining to implementation of verdict in Asghar Khan case.

The report related to Cabinet’s decision was presented in the court. The CJP issued notices to the recipients of money.