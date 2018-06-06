Share:

PESHAWAR - Religious leaders belonging to different faiths condemned the killing of Sardar Charanjeet Singh in the provincial metropolis few days back, and stressed for implementation of the apex court’s order to ensure protection to the lives and prosperities of non-Muslims across the country.

Speaking at a news conference at Peshawar Press Club on Tuesday, Pakistan Council of World Religions (Faith Friends) vice chairman Bishop Peter Sarfraz Humphrey said that Supreme Court had ordered for constitution of a task force to ensure protection of non-Muslims across the country. But the court order was yet not implemented, he lamented, due to which, he said, minorities’ lives and properties, as well as religious places were not remained safe.

Humphrey said that it was a matter of concern that minorities were feeling insecure in the country, and the recent killing of Charanjeet Singh was a glaring example of it. He called upon the government to implement the superior court verdict to prevent such incident in future.

“No religion permits killing of an innocent human, neither someone has the right to take law of the land into his or her hands, Humphrey said. He urged upon police and law enforcement agencies to expedite investigations into the killing of Sardar Charanjeet Singh and arrest his murderers and award them exemplary punishment.

He also said that killing of innocent people belonging to religious minorities was a conspiracy hatched to sabotage peace process in the country. He said that certain forces were out to create disharmony among people belonging to different religions. He stressed the need for taking steps at gross root level to establish religious harmony and tranquillity in the country.

Humphrey said that the killing incident would have not happened had the SC order implemented in its letter and spirit. He said that no serious step had been taken to create religious harmony and ensure protection of religious minorities in the country.

Radesh Tony, a member of Sikh community on the occasion demanded constitution of judicial commission to probe into killing of Sardar Charanjeet Singh. He asked the government to announce a martyred package for the bereaved family of Charenjeet. He warned that if his demand were not met, his community would hold a long march to Islamabad after Eid-ul-Fitr.

Haroon Sarabdiyal from Hindu community said that government had not fulfilled its promise to provide community police for the protection of lives and properties as well as religious places of non-Muslims. He suggested that a special endowment fund should be established to extend financial assistance to the martyred families of religious minorities. He appealed to the Chief Justice of Pakistan and Chief of Army Staff to take notice of the killing of non-Muslims in the country.

Hafiz Abdul Ghafoor and Maqsood Ahmad Salfi from Muslim community on the occasion condemned the killing of Charanjeet Singh and agreed with the demand and suggestions of the religious leaders of other faiths.