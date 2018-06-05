Share:

Rawalpindi-Airport police have registered a case against a notorious fraudster-cum-land grabber and two of his accomplices including a former deputy superintendent of police on charges of swallowing Rs 20.40 million, informed sources on Tuesday.

The accused nominated in the First Information Report (FIR), lodged with Police Station (PS) Airport under section 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust) on complaint of Muhammad Zubair Khan, were identified as Malik Ghulam Mehboob, former DSP Chaudhry Iftikhar Ahmed and Malik Iftikhar Ahmed, they said.

However, police have failed in arresting the accused including Malik Ghulam Mehboob, a court absconder and wanted by police in various other cases, sources said.

According to sources, a citizen Muhammad Zubair Khan appeared before PS Airport officials and lodged application that he was a property dealer who had contracted a deal number 3227 with Malik Ghulam Mehboob for sale of three flats located in Khudadad Heights Islamabad to him against Rs 2, 40, 00, 0000 and other property in exchange of the flats. He stated he also transferred a flat worth Rs 80,00,000 in name of Muhammad Zaman on request of Malik Ghulam Mehboob in presence of Malik Iftikhar Ahmed and ex-DSP Chaudhry Iftikhar Ahmed. He added the accused started using delaying tactics to avoid payment and later on handed him files of 4 kanal of land situated at his (Malik Ghulam Mehboob) private housing society on Adiala Road that also proved bogus. He appealed to police to register a case against the troika.

SP Potohar Division Syed Ali, when contacted, confirmed that the police booked the notorious fraudster and began investigation.

On the other hand, Saddar Bairooni police have also booked two nephews and a brother-in-law of PML-Q former provincial law minister Raja Muhammad Basharat along with 9 others on charges of illegally grabbing a land at Dhoke Abdullah.

The case was registered against Chairman Union Council Dhamial Raja Moheen Sultan and 11 others under sections 447/148 and 149 of PPC.

Police reportedly rounded up two accused and recovered weapons from their possession.

According to sources, a man named Iftikhar Ahmed, resident of Hayyal Sharif lodged a complaint with PS Saddar Bairooni officials stating he owned land in Dhoke Abdullah where he also built a mansion. He alleged that Union Council Dhamial Chairman Raja Moheen Sultan, Raja Sajid Mehdi, Raja Muzaffar, Malik Tanvir and 8 unknown men carrying weapons stormed in his mansion and occupied it illegally. He said the accused also kicked out the caretakers of the mansion and damaged the buildings. A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is on. Sources informed police raided the mansion and arrested two men with arms and ammunitions from their possession. Meanwhile, DSP Saddar Circle Salim Khattak summoned both parties for inquiry. Iftikhar Ahmed, the complainant, accused high ups of Saddar Bairooni of setting free the two arrested members of land mafia against bribe. DSP Saddar Circle Salim Khattak was not available for his comments.