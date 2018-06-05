Share:

Islamabad-The Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar in his surprise visit to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on Tuesday applauded the new administration’s efforts in providing healthcare services to patients and directed it to take measures to win the confidence of the people.

The CJP visited several departments of the largest public hospital of the city, met patients and inquired about the health facilities at the hospital.

The CJP who spent around two hours at hospital visited main emergency, VIP wards, new and old surgical and medicine wards, cardiac center, and children hospital, thalasseima center Mother and Child Hospital (MCH), gynae department and I.T section. He expressed satisfaction on the measures taken by hospital administration for the health care of the patients.

The hospital administration briefed the CJP on the hospital capacity, its different functions influx of the patients’ and other challenges it was facing.

The CJP said on this occasion that over-night change is not possible in any system, but major improvement has been observed in PIMS.

“I have visited many hospitals earlier but PIMS’ performance is better,” he said.

The CJP also interacted with the patients in wards and emergency departments and inquired about the difficulties they face in receiving healthcare facilities.

He was informed that a number of departments at PIMS are being run without their heads, while non-availability of senior doctors during OPD has added to the miseries of the patients.

CJP Mian Saqib Nisar expressed concerns on the shortage of beds in the hospital and asked the administration to cover it.

He stated that the conditions of hospitals are improving with time and things will continue to get better.

CJP also directed the hospital administration to improve the reporting and online registration system of the patients in the hospital.

“I will make another visit to hospital after two months to inspect the improvement,” he said.

Executive Director (ED) PIMS Dr. Raja Amjad Mehmmod informed The Nation that CJP assured all support for the provision of better facilities to patients and to solve the service structure problems of employees and doctors.

ED said that CJP has directed PIMS administration to initiate the structure of development projects and promotions of the doctors as he will support all such initiatives.

Dr. Amjad also said that PIMS administration brought notable improvement in two months while he had requested CJP for 12months to put the house in order.

He added that CJP also said that he is ready to donate the wheel chairs and statures in his personal capacity for the hospital.

The CJP had taken sou-moto notice on the earlier closure of PIMS Bone Marrow Transplant Unit (BMT) and Cardiac center on non- payment of salaries to staff.

Head of Department (HoD) BMt Dr. Itrart while briefing the CJP on his visit to the unit informed that the center is functioning now and the salaries have been released, however the regularization of the staff is still pending.

Meanwhile Dr. Faisal at cardiac center briefed the CJP that the center is working and all the staff is present on duty.

ED PIMS informed the CJP that all the deserving patients are being treated free of cost at cardiac center.

Private Medical College House Officers to be paid by the Colleges:ED PIMS Dr. Amjad Mehmood also said that following the directions of CJP the private medical colleges will be intimated now to pay the graduates on house job at PIMS.

He said that PIMS offered only 100 paid house jobs to fresh graduates while above 300 house officers have to work for a year without any wages.

He said that the issue was raised before CJP during his visit that the private medical colleges’ house officers have to work without any wages while their colleges are directed to bear the house job stipend.

Dr. Amjad said that CJP agreed with the idea and gave his nod to initiate the process and restrict the private medical colleges from bearing the expenses of house job stipend for their graduates.