Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Caretaker Chief Minister Fazul-ur-Rehman has said that he is going to set up a complaint cell at CM House where all kind of complaints, particularly in connection with election and its related work would be received and redressed accordingly.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) led by Senator Muzaffar Hussain Shah here at the CM House on Tuesday. The others in the delegation were former chief minister Arbab Ghulam Rahim, Irfanullah Marwat, Sardar Raheem and Naeem-ur-Rehman.

He said that being a caretaker chief minister he was impartial and his team, the government machinery and the cabinet would also be impartial. “We are here with one-point agenda that is of paving way for free, fair and transparent elections,” he said.

The GDA delegation expressed some reservations on different matters. The caretaker chief minister assured them that all their reservations would be removed. “We are here to facilitate all of you to contest election in a conducive atmosphere free from all kind of interferences and interventions and Inshallah our role would be lauded after election,” he vowed.

The chief minister told the GDA delegation that he was setting up a complaint cell where all kind of complaints in terms of elections or any other matter would be received and redressed.

The delegation thanked the caretaker chief minister for his cooperation and support.