KARACHI - The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday issued notices to the federal and the provincial government seeking the legal procedure regarding division of the province.

A division bench comprising Justice Aqeeb Abbasi and Justice Yousuf Ali Syed was hearing a plea filed by Azmat Wali, a citizen seeking to divide Sindh in seven provinces. The court directed chief secretary, commissioner Karachi and others to file their reply in detail till July 5.

The petitioner stated that current system of governance does not provide an atmosphere for improvement. He pleaded that the court to issue direction to the federal and provincial government to divide Sindh into seven autonomous states, Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Nawabshah, Larkana, Sukkur and Jacobabad.

Earlier, the provincial government through its counsel submitted that the petition is not maintainable and requested to dismiss the plea. The counsel contended that there is a special law is related to the province.

“If the parliament also passes legislation with 2/3 majority, it cannot make more provinces without the consent of the province” said Additional Advocate General Shabbir Shah. The court directed the respondents to submit their comments in written in next hearing.

The petitioner submitted that in all the European and Muslim countries including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, United Arab Emirate, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Egypt, Syria and Turkey, the population of any province is not more than 50 million.

He continued that Pakistan is a rich country and its all provinces have the potential of becoming an independent state, adding that the leadership of the country never worked for its development by not devolving the powers at a lower level.

“Sindh is also a rich province but so-called waderas, mirs, nawabs, makhdooms and pirs always held the neck of the poor Sindhis.

The influential people never allowed the establishment of schools, colleges, universities, institutes for technical and science education as they do not want to see poor Sindhis educated and developed.

The petitioner pleaded that the court to issue direction to the provincial and the federal government for the legislation to establish more states in Sindh.