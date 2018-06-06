Share:

OKARA - The NA-141 constituency after delimitation has become the biggest constituency of the district Okara. It is inhabited by Kharal, Arain, Jhakhar, Baloch and Joiya clans in huge number.

However, the Kharal clan is considered to be the biggest one of the constituency and since long only the candidates from Kharal clan have been participating in the elections having allegiance with different political parties. In 1857, the Kharal clan fought under the leadership of its chief Rai Ahmad Khan Kharl Shaheed who is buried at Gogera. A sub-clan Sherka Kharal inhabits at banks of River Ravi at Kund Bohr, Sherka Zerin and Sherka Bala. Its chief Rai Noor Khara four-time won the MPA seat.

He had been advisor to the chief minister Punjab as well, and now his daughter has been MPA in his place. His nephew Umar Farooq Kharal has also been MPA of this constituency since 2002. PTI district vice president Habibullah also belongs to Kharal clan. The election winners and losers both belong to Kharal clan. In 2013 Chaudhry Masud Shafqat son of late Chaudhry Shafqat Rubera had won MPA’s seat as PTI candidate.

Now again, the PTI has confirmed his ticket to fight for MNA seat in NA-141. No other party has yet confirmed ticket to any of their candidates.

Earlier, Chaudhry Nadeem Abbas Rubera had won as MNA PML-N from the constituency but his party has not yet confirmed his ticket. If confirmed, both the cousins would be in the election arena against each other.

Besides, Arain clan candidate Chaudhry Khalilur Rahman of Nemat Family has also determined to participate in MNA’s election from the constituency and has been running his election campaign for number of months.