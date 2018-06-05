Share:

Islamabad-Islamabad police have made elaborate security arrangements for the last Ashra of Ramadan and decided to erect 56 additional pickets to maintain high vigilance besides enhancing patrolling in the city.

The security arrangements were reviewed and finalized in a meeting held here on Tuesday. The meeting was held on the directions of SSP Islamabad Najeeb-ur-Rehman Bugvi and presided over by Additional SP Islamabad Dr. Mustafa Tanveer while Station House Officers (SHOs) of all police stations attended it.

The Additional SP directed to ensure fool proof security arrangements during last Ashra of Ramadan and maintain close coordination with the mosque committees and also furnish the list of faithful sitting in Aitikaf during the last Ashra.

He directed to put in place special security arrangements to avert any untoward incidents at the sensitive worship places. He said that special security should be made for the last Ashra of Ramazan-ul- Mubarak and directed to enhance patrolling in Capital Territory to ensure a safe environment for the citizens.

It was also decided to intensify campaign against professional beggars and not to allow gathering of beggars outside the worship places. The Additional SP was informed that security at Faisal Mosque has also been tightened and strict vigilance would be maintained there during last Ashra and for those sitting Aitikaf.

Additional SP Dr. Mustafa Tanveer also directed all the SHOs to remain in contact with the mosque committees of their areas round the clock and extend full cooperation to them with regard to beefing up security of worship places. He further asked to deploy additional police contingents at the sensitive places.

It was decided to erect 56 additional check posts to ensure effective policing and take concrete steps to ensure protections to the property of the citizens when they would be leaving to their native towns to celebrate Eid. The Additional SP directed to maintain strict vigilance at entry and exit points of the Capital.