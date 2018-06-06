Share:

FBR chairman thanked for allowing duty-free import of quality paper

Quality Quran Publishers Association and Anjuman Nashiran Quran have thanked Federal Board of Revenue Chairman Tariq Pasha for allowing duty-free import of quality paper for the holy book. In a statement here, the two bodies said printing of the holy book on inferior quality paper amounted to disrespecting it, and the use of imported paper could raise its price.

The duty-free import of quality paper was a better solution of the situation. The delegation comprised Akasha Mujahid, Qudratullah, Ahsan Shah, Kashif Iqbal, Haji Nazimuddin and Umardraz. The delegation also appreciated the efforts made by Quran Board Chairman Maulana Ghulam Muhammad Sialvi in this regard.–Staff Reporter

PAT chairman takes a jibe at corrupt politicians

Pakistan Awami Tehreek Chairman Dr. Tahirul Qadri has said Article 62/63 are made toothless to provide benefit to the corrupt and dishonest politicians seeking entry to parliament. Addressing a press conference at PAT headquarters Model Town on Tuesday, Dr Qadri claimed the gist of constitution had gone with the abolishment of the article. PAT chief who returned Pakistan on Sunday from his permanent residence in Canada, earlier headed a party’s core committee meeting which held to develop strategy on upcoming polls and Model Town issue. PAT has already announced to field candidates in the elections and make no compromise on Model Town case. Dr Qadri said if only plunderers and killers could reach assemblies then Police, NAB, and F.I.A. must be abolished. He claimed the principle under which Nawaz Sharif was disqualified, was bulldozed. This meant, he added, laws of the land were made for those who had no reach to assemblies. “With changes in nomination form, doors of assemblies have been opened for corrupt elements.” PAT chief said in December 2012, his party held rally at Minar-e-Pakistan for Article 62, 63 and in January 2013, followers of PAT protested for electoral reforms in Islamabad for five days. His struggle, he said, for electoral reforms was the main cause of 17 June Model Town massacre. He said if Article 62/63 was not to be applied in letter and spirit, then both must be removed from constitution for good.–Staff Reporter

Govt held responsible for Kashmiris’ problems

Jamaat-ud-Dawa Chief Hafiz Saeed has said the government in Islamabad is main hurdle in the freedom of Kashmir. Addressing an Iftar Party in honour of senior journalists here on Tuesday, he said government failure to support Kashmir cause and curb Indian propaganda led the Indian occupation and brutalities in the held valley for decades. In view of JuD chief US Afghan policy was an open enmity against Pakistan. He said Washington was strengthening ISIS in Kabul in a planned way. The extremists forces, he said, later be used to create unrest and spread terrorist in Pakistan. He said India, Israel and US were hatching a conspiracy against atomic Pakistan.–Staff Reporter

Nawa-i-Waqt relief fund A sum of Rs60,000 was donated to Nawa-i-Waqt Relief Fund for Pakistanis Stranded in Bangladesh. The details are as under:- Haji Muneer Ahmad from Burewala donated Rs50,000 and Muhammad Farhan from Multan Rs10,000.