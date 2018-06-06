Share:

KARACHI - The threats of terrorism looming in the city, the police remained on high alert, especially to avoid any untoward incident announced to deploy some 19,356 police officials and personnel during the last ten days Ramazan.

Inspector General of Police Allah Dino Khawaja on Tuesday reviewed the police strategy made by Karachi police for the third phase of Ramazan including Youm-e-Ali (RA), Waiz, Shab-e-Qadar and Shabina. While reviewing the strategy, IGP Sindh also issued special directives.

The IGP said that the pattern for snap checking should be changed and there should be a combine snap checking at all points along with paramilitary force Rangers.

He said that extraordinary police deployment should be made at the mosques and imambargahs ahead of the Youm-e-Ali and Youm-e-Quds and foolproof security should be made.

He also directed all the districts SSPs to ensure their presence at all the markets and shopping hubs until the closing timings, adding that he also directed them to have a strong coordination with the representative organisations or unions of the markets.

The IGP stressed to install revolving lights at all the police reporting centres at markets to ensure their presence.

AD Khawaja also stressed to take extraordinary security measures about to curb the street crimes and a speedy crackdown should be initiated against those who are organising and supporting the crimes.

According to a report prepared by Karachi police, 19,356 police officials and personnel would perform security duties at the Namaz-e-Taraveeh during the last ten days of Ramazan and 3,154 cops would perform security duties at shopping centres while 750 police mobile vans and 823 motorcycles would conduct snap checking and patrolling. It’s worth mentioning here that the Sindh government have banned pillion ridding in the metropolis.