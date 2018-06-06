Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Scores of growers have demanded the Sindh government to announce calamity hit area to the Sindh province owing to devastation of its agriculture economics and acute shortage of irrigation water.

This demand was made in the protest demonstration held outside the local press club here on Tuesday under the banner of the Sindh Hari Mazdoor Jiddojahad to protest against acute shortage of water in tail end areas of Lower Nara canal particularly.

The protest was led by Kanji Rano Bheel, Mir Muhammad Nohri, Mahesh Bheel, Yaseen Hingoro, carrying banners and placards, raised slogans in support of their demands.

Speaking at the protesters, Kanji Rano alleged that owing to acute shortage of water agriculture economics of the province had been severally affected and labours and peasants were facing acute financial crisis even deprived of drinking water.

They demanded government should announce calamity hit province to Sindh without any delay, agriculture and water tax be forgiven.

He further said that injudicious water supply continued and influential landlords were involved in water stealing. He demanded the government to improve the agriculture by giving massive agriculture policy.