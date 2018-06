Share:

Islamabad - Caretaker Minister for Foreign Affairs Abdullah Hussain Haroon has said he had a relation of respect with late media icon Majid Nizami.

“We enjoyed friendly relations with Nawa-i-Waqt Group Editor-in-Chief Majid Nizami,” he told this scribe at an Iftar.

He paid tribute to the veteran journalist for his lifelong services in the field and for the homeland, saying that Majid Nizami always came up to the expectations of the nation.