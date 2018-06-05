Share:

Rawalpindi-Police have arrested an accused in connection with dacoity and murder case while efforts are being made to trace the two fleeing dacoits.

The accused has been identified as Abdul Ghafoor while his two accomplices are still at large.

Similarly, police have nabbed members of two dacoit gangs in Rawalpindi and Taxila, disclosed Superintendent of Police (SP) Potohar Division Syed Ali at a press briefing on Tuesday.

He was flanked by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Cannt Circle Farhan Aslam, Station House Officer (SHO) RA Bazaar, Sub Inspector Imran Kazmi, the PRO, and raiding team members.

Addressing the presser, SP Syed Ali said a distributor of an ice-cream company named Muhammad Waheed went to Jhawara with his driver Abdul Ghafoor in the company’s vehicle to supply ice cream to a grocery store at 6:30pm on 4 June 2018. Suddenly, two armed dacoits reached the store and pointed guns on the distributor to give up cash. However, Muhammad Waheed tried to show resistance on which one of the dacoits shot him in the leg, snatched his cell phone and fled. Waheed died due to excessive bleeding and his dead body was shifted to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for autopsy.

Taking notice, City Police Officer (CPO) Afzaal Kausar formed a special police team tasking it to trace the fleeing dacoits, he said. He added police along with officials of Information Technology (IT) experts and Homicide Investigation Unit inspected the crime scene and collected evidences. “We also obtained CCTV footage from various cameras installed in suburbs of Jhawara besides conducting geo fencing and getting Call Data Record,” Syed Ali informed. During interrogation, police found Abdul Ghafoor involved in the crime and later on took him into custody for interrogation. During investigation, the driver confessed his crime and revealed that two more accomplices were involved. He said police also recovered mobile phones and other stuff from possession of the detained accused.

A dacoity and murder case has been registered against the accused with Police Station RA Bazaar.