GUJRANWALA - Commander Gujranwala Corps Lt-Gen Amir Abbasi visited CMH Sialkot and inquired after the health of the citizens injured in recent Indian ceasefire violations.

Corps Commander especially lauded the unflinching resolve and determination of local population against Indian aggression. DG Rangers Punjab Maj-Gen Azhar Naveed Hayyat Khan and General officer commanding Maj-Gen Muhammad Raza Jalil also accompanied the corps Commander.

ACE INQUIRIES FIND FIVE OFFICIALS FRAUDSTERS

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) authorities have registered cases against five accused involved in fraud and record tampering.

Sultana Kosar, the widow of Abdul Shakoor, gave an application to ACE that land mafia with the collaboration of an excise inspector had grabbed her commercial shop by preparing bogus power of attorney. During inquiry, the accused Muhammad Ali, Saleem Ahmed and Muhammad Khan remained failed to clear their position and allegation levelled against them got proved. In another application, Azmatullah alleged that Dr Haris Saleem, the medical officer of THQ Hospital Nowshera Virkan, has issued double medical reports of a murder case. During the inquiry, it was revealed that not a doctor but the dispensers of the hospital namely Sanaullah and Adeel with the collaboration of the accused involved in a murder case have tampered the original medical report and changed the incident time and other entries fraudulently. In the light of the inquiry reports, the ACE authorities have registered cases against all the said accused.