KARACHI - The K-Electric conducted an illegal connection removal drive in different blocks of Gulistan-e-Jauher to curb power theft on Tuesday.

During the drive, illegal connections were removed from a residential society including a gaming arcade involved in illegal abstraction of electricity in Block 09, whereas illegal supply of a fast food restaurant in Block 08 was also disconnected on account of non-payment.

Following the raids, notices were also issued to power pilferers. The KE’s consistent efforts towards curbing power theft and illegal abstraction along with other initiatives have enabled the power utility to reduce its Transmission & Distribution (T&D) losses by around 14 percent since 2009.

According to KE spokesperson, “Power theft and illegal abstraction is the leading cause of faults in the system and a source of inconvenience for the community at large. The power utility remains fully committed to eradicate power theft and appreciate the support of the community to help curb the menace of electricity theft.”