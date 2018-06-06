Share:

LAHORE - Caretaker Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Parliamentary Affairs and Information Barrister Ali Zafar has said that the government’s top priority is to help the Supreme Court and the Election Commission of Pakistan ensure free, fair and timely elections.

He told this scribe that as law minister he would make rules and regulations, if needed, to make the general elections transparent, free and fair. Ali Zafar said as the minister for information, his efforts would be providing a level playing field to every political party so that they are treated equally and no one could feel neglected in getting equal media projection.

He said in the day-to-day matters of Law Ministry, many things were coming up pertaining the reforms, water issue, human rights and high tech system etc. he said all these issues would taken into account to fight the situation.

He said the government was also aware of the problems being faced by litigants in the courts and also that the governments in the past had not been giving proper attention to that area. The caretaker set up, he said, would also address the problem within its mandate. He said that judicial reforms would be made to address the problems of litigants in the courts in a manner that could be useful for the next democratic government.

He was questioned about strict implementation of Article 62 and 63 of the Constitution of Pakistan when the nomination papers have been made very simple to apparently hurt the spirit of these articles. The minister replied that the Supreme Court had taken cognizance of the matter and taken stand against the move. He added that on the issue, a balance was required to avoid any delay in the elections. At the same time, he said, demands of democracy would also be met. He said that the government would ensure balanced policy in this respect.