LAHORE-After the tremendous success of their first spell, Levi’s announces the return of Levi’s Live Round Two, staying true to its vision of reviving Live music in Pakistan, honing the talent this nation has to offer and providing them with a platform to achieve their dream to step into the Pakistani Music Industry. Levi’s® Live Round Two will comprise of five music videos and five live shows. Each music video will feature a single from the artist who will headline the live show and will be released prior to it. The music videos will be directed by Farhad Humayun showcasing each artist’s individuality. With Levi’s Live Round Two, the artist will not only perform live on stage showcasing their prowess while engaging with a live audience but also get a music video release of their single. The team behind round two consists of Farhad Humayun of Riot Studios, he will be handling the production once more after the success of Levi’s Live.

Furthermore, he will be taking the reigns as director and producer for the project and has built a team which includes Uzma Rao.

of Native Rock who will be looking after Public Relations and Management.

On his return for Levi’s Live Round Two Farhad Humayun said, “I like to do things that are different and like to be fearless in doing so. Levi’s Live gives a push to artists who are doing something exciting in music and have a unique, progressive & open approach to life and art. The success of such a project depends on the songs I get from the artist and I’m really excited about all that I have received to play with. This is going to be a very cool project and my team is great at what it does.”