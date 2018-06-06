Share:

LAHORE - The Pakistan Stock Exchange witnessed another bullish session on Tuesday, with the benchmark KSE 100-index, which made an intra-day low of -71 points & high of +479 points, gaining 434 points to close at 43,702 points.

Stock market followed its positive trajectory on the back of the caretaker government appointing a six-member caretaker federal cabinet under the interim Prime Minister Justice (r) Nasirul Mulk, exhibiting smooth transition. Yesterday's major heavyweights namely HBL (+3.96 percent), PPL (+0.61 percent), OGDC (+0.61 percent), ENGRO (+1.53 percent), MCB (+1.86 percent), UBL (+1.22 percent), LUCK (+0.44 percent) and POL (+0.26 percent) cumulatively contributed +222 points to the index. Traded volumes recovered by 41 percent DoD to 166m shares while value traded increased to $89m. Top volume stocks were BOP (+1.82 percent), PAEL (+1.59 percent), SSGC (+4.20 percent), FCCL (+2.97 percent), DGKC (+3.60 percent) and SNGP (+5 percent). Among key sectors, financials, E&Ps and cements swept the index upwards. Moreover, report of cement sales recording at 42.91m tons in 11MFY18, up 14 percent YoY, resulted in LUCK (+0.44 percent), DGKC (+3.60 percent), FCCL (+2.97 percent) and MLCF (+0.26 percent) to close in the green zone. SNGPL (+5 percent) closed at its upper circuit whereas SSGC hovered around its upper circuit as OGRA launched new tariff regime for SSGC, SNGPL.

Moving forward, it is expected that market will remain positive with flows from local and foreign institutions directing the market.