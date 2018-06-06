Share:

KARACHI - Mayor Wasim Akhtar said that citizens cannot be satisfied without a solution to sewerage problems in the city.

He said this while visiting at various parts of the city including Dr Mehmood Hussain Road, Tariq Road, Razi Road, Jheel Park and PECHS on Tuesday.

He said that sewerage connection from factories and houses must be removed from storm water drains otherwise these storm water drains can be overflowed during monsoon rains and causing immense trouble for citizens.

Cleaning of drains will be completed before rains, he said and adding, a water pipeline of 2,300 feet length was laid in front of the Ferozabad Police Station and the sewerage system was also corrected to provide some relief to the people of this area.

He said that this road was in broken state for which directives have been issued for making it motor able.

Wasim said that the inner roads and streets are also being constructed. Allocation has been made in the next budget for construction of inner roads and streets besides main projects.

The mayor said that encroachments was a big issue in the city and a full fledge mafia was behind this and it can only be dealt with full planning for which help from law enforcement agencies was also sought.

Karachi Water and Sewerage Board Managing Director Khalid Mehmood, DMC East Chairman Moeed Anwer, Municipal Commissioner Akhtar Sheikh and other officers and engineers also accompanied with the mayor.