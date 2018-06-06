Share:

ISLAMABAD - Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Tuesday announced a 16-point alliance manifesto for the upcoming elections with across the board accountability, uniform education system and construction of big dams are some of the key targets.

Flanked by the alliance component parties heads, the MMA chief said that if voted to power the religious parties’ alliance would introduce a mechanism of accountability for judiciary, army and executive and there would be blanket accountability for all.

He said that they would not let anyone alter or play with the Islamic clauses in the constitution and law of the land and would enforce Islamic system after coming to power.

He said that weekly holiday would again be shifted to Friday instead of Sunday and serious and solid measures would be taken for bringing governance in line with the Islamic injunctions.

The rights of minorities and women are also on the priority list of the religious parties’ alliance while special steps and measures would also be taken to create new jobs to bridge the yawning gap between the jobs availability and unemployed youth.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that after coming into power they would take appropriate measures to meet the growing water needs in the country and for the purpose big dams with consensus of all stakeholders would be built.

The water aggression by India and unauthorised use of the water from the rivers given to Pakistan under the Indus Water Treaty would be duly taken up at appropriate forums to protest the country’s interests and regretted that the successive governments in the country had not given due attention to this very important and vital issue.

On the agriculture side, the MMA has an ambitious plan of bringing to an end the feudalism and big land holdings and to put the country’s agriculture sector on scientific lines where the interests of the farmers and growers would be fully protected against their current exploitation at the hands of middlemen and mills owners.

Flanked by Jamaat-i-Islami Amir Senator Sirajul Haq, Allama Sajid Naqvi, Liaquat Baloch, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Akram Durrani and others Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that they would introduce uniform education system in the country and would bring to an end the class-based education system.

He further said that they would bring radical changes in the health system where free of cost health treatment would be provided to the citizens and the health facilities in far-flung and rural areas would also be upgraded so that the people of these areas need not travel to big cities for treatment. In this way, the pressure on the big hospitals in main cities would also reduce.

He said that the country’s geographical as well as ideological boundaries would be fully guarded and the country’s foreign policy would be aligned with the Islamic injunctions to protect the country’s interests.

On the economic front, he said that irrational and illogical taxes would be abolished and efforts would be made to widen the tax net and make the system people-friendly.

He said that the efforts to push the religious seminaries would also be blocked as these seminaries are providing education to youth and no irrational curbs on it would be tolerated.

He said that law and constitution would reign supreme in the country and the issue of forced disappearance would also be dealt with under the law as no one would be allowed to play with the fate of the people of Pakistan.

He said that special focus would be laid on making the country’s defence impeccable and the country’s nuclear power would be utilised for peaceful purposes especially in meeting the power shortage in the country.

He said that MMA has prepared an elaborate programme for optimal use of the CPEC related projects for bringing economic progress and prosperity in the country and the jobs created through these new projects would be filled with the people preferably with the residents of the area where these projects would be installed.