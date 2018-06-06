Share:

KARACHI - Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) on Tuesday demanded foolproof security for all processions being carried on the eve of Youm-e-Ali in view of security threats.

Addressing a presser at Wahdat House here, MWM Deputy Secretary General Allama Ahmed Iqbal Rizvi said that Daish has started its terror activities in Pakistan as well as extremists try to sabotage the peace therefore it all processions should be provided effective security.

Rizvi said that religious activities, worship places and security personnel were on the hit list, demanding that security should be beefed up on these places and for personnel.

“Walkthrough gates should be installed at every sensitive points as well as close circuit television cameras should also be installed to make security system more effective,” he added.

He said that besides police and other law enforcement agencies, Wahdat scouts and Wahdat youth will also be performing security duties and they have been tasked within respective jurisdictions.

“We will definitely cooperate with the personnel of law enforcement agencies deployed on the security of Youm-e-Ali procession; any hindrance for mourners on the name of security would not be tolerated”, he added.

He also announced that the MWM would be carrying out country wide procession on June 8, to mark ‘Youmul Quds’ against forced capture of Israel on Baitul Muqauddas. “Shia and Sunni unity will be witnessed as people regardless of their creed will participate in Youmul Quds procession,” Rizvi said.

Besides, Allama Rizvi said that Youmul Quds conference will also be held across the country in which scholars belonged to different sect would take part.

He said there is need for Muslim unity against Israel which had captured our ‘first Qibla’ but unfortunately it was not being done.