ISLAMABAD - Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government added 10,000 megawatts to the national grid and there were no complaints of electricity failure from all over the country.

“If people are facing loadshedding, this is the fault of the caretaker government, not the PML-N,” he said while talking to the media outside the accountability court here on Tuesday.

Respondent to a question about the possible involvement of the PML-N behind Reham Khan’s new book, Sharif said that “when they (opponents) found nothing against us, they framed this allegation against the PML-N”. The former premier said that he wants to visit his ailing wife in London and perform Umrah but did not think the accountability court will allow him to leave the country.

Replying to a query about the ISPR director-general’s comment at his earlier press conference about a possible change in policy vis-à-vis the social media, Sharif said that “everything will improve if we keep our house in order”.

He also said that “putting restrictions on the media are old memories” and “if he gets the next government, he would constitute a national commission over this mess”. “One should learn a lesson from past,” Sharif said. Responding to a question about the scarcity of water and subsequent notice of the chief justice, Sharif said that during his governance, work on Diamer-Bhasha Dam was started and Rs100 billion were released for the very vital project. “Dams are vital to cater to the water needs of the present and the future,” he said.

During the Tuesday hearing, a petition of Sharif and Maryam Nawaz seeking to postpone arguments in Avenfield properties reference was dismissed by the trial court. The NAB prosecutor conveyed that the defence counsel was employing averting tactics to skip a statement.

Meanwhile, the defence counsel asserted in the court that the prosecutor has nothing new to show in the court except for the JIT report.

Defense lawyers Khawaja Harris and Amjad Pervez did not appear in the court on Tuesday.

Sharif and Maryam Nawaz had filed the petition to postpone the arguments, and further seeking to unite all the three references, however, the court dismissed the petition.

The NAB prosecutor said that the defence lawyers were averting to record statement besides halting the prosecutor to do his job.

Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Bashir on the completion of arguments dismissed the petition of Sharif and Maryam Nawaz to postpone the final arguments. The accountability judge also remarked that the accused can move to the high court against the judgment and suggested to summon JIT chief Wajid Zia once more in the Al-Azizia reference.

The NAB prosecutor also inform the court that the statement of witnesses and culprits have been recorded in the London flats reference adding that the culprits have shown nothing in their defence.

NAB Prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar said that the accused presented nothing in their defence and the NAB team collected evidence by visiting London to prove their case. He also said that the NAB also presented Robert Radley as a witness to prove their case. The accused have the option to present Jeremy Freemen in their defence, the NAB prosecutor said adding that the statement of Freemen could have been recorded in the court as Robert Radley record his statement in the court through a video link. The accused did not present any witness in connection with the trust deed, the NAB prosecutor said adding that “if the assumption is being admitted that the JIT did not record the statement of the Qatari prince intentionally, the accused could have presented the Qatari prince now in the court”.

The NAB prosecutor also stated that the Qatari prince did not present any documents regarding the ownership of London flats and companies’ owning status. “Pieces of evidence regarding companies could have been presented in the court but the culprits did not present any documents in this regard,” the NAB prosecutor said underlining that Hassan and Hussain Nawaz were intentionally kept away from the court proceedings as that was not a civil case and instead it was a criminal case.

“Whatever documents have been presented by the NAB, all these documents were got through official channels,” said the prosecutor. He also said that “it is an admitted reality that London flats had been in the possession of the Sharif family since 1993”. After the 2006 law, it was made impossible to hide bearer shares, the NAB prosecutor said adding that prior to 2006, bearer shares were also in the custody of the accused. “Wajid Zia, Imran Dogar and Robert Radley have no personal animosity against the culprits,” said the NAB prosecutor. “If it was not made mandatory as per 2006 law to register one’s bearer shares, we might have been wandering in the wilderness still yet,” said Muzaffar.