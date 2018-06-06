Share:

Italian PM says yes to debt reduction but through growth

ROME (AFP/APP): Italy's newly sworn-in Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said his government wanted to reduce the country's huge public debt "through growth", not austerity, as he made his first speech to the Italian Senate Tuesday. "We want to reduce our public debt, but we want to do so with growth and not with austerity measures," he told senators during his policy speech, after which he will ask for parliament's confidence. Italy's new populist government has pledged to deliver a government programme of ambitious anti-austerity measures to boost the Italy's sluggish economy. But the proposals given the country's sizeable debt-- highest debt-GDP ratio in Europe apart from Greece -- have worried their partners in the European Union. Conte said the debt "is now sustainable, but must nevertheless be reduced, with a view to achieve economic growth". Tne new premier added that it was the governments "objective" to reduce the economic growth gap between Italy and Europe.

But the head of the first eurosceptic government within a EU founding nation also made overtures to the bloc.

"Europe is our home," Conte said, adding that he wanted a "stronger but also fairer Europe".

Hassan Baig visits CAA headquarters

ISLAMABAD (APP): Hassan Baig visited Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) headquarters on Tuesday after assuming charge of director general CAA. He held meeting with senior management of CAA including Additional DG, Deputy DGs and directors, said a press release. In his opening address, he asked senior management to collaborate and work as a team to make CAA a progressive and dynamic organization. He further said, “We need to make all-out efforts to transform CAA into one of the best civil aviation authorities of the region.” In this regard, he said that performance of each Directorate, core and non core functions, will be evaluated on the basis of key performance indicators. He asked CAA management to prepare annual and quarterly tasks and targets of each Directorate so that progress towards organisation goals could be measured. All CAA directors assured DG CAA of their best possible cooperation for the betterment of organization. DG CAA also emphasized capacity building of each Directorate through HR trainings and technology upgrade.

NFS&R Ministry plans to start Zero Hunger Programme

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Ministry of National Food Security and Research (NFS&R) is in process to launch National Zero Hunger Programme to achieve goals of sustainable food production, improved food distribution, better nutrition and livelihood diversification. The programme will be developed and implemented in collaboration with Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Health and Services, Utility Stores Corporation, Pakistan Baitul Mall, Ministry of Education, Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC), and Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation (PASSCO). The international development partners will include United Nations Food and Agricultural Organization (FAQ), United Nations World Food Program (WFP), United Nations Children and Education Fund (UNICEF), World Health Organization (WHO), United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and Empowerment of Women (UN WOMEN) and World Bank.

According to official sources, the important components of zero hunger programme include Home Grown School Feeding; Family Farmers Support Program; Income Generation Support Programme; and Nutrition Support Programme.

The sources said that the government of Pakistan had expressed its strong commitment for the realization of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as a national agenda, both at federal and provincial levels. Within this framework the achievement of zero hunger is emphasized as a top priority for Pakistan, with the commitment to pursue the goal of “ending hunger, achieving food security and improved nutrition and promoting sustainable agriculture ".

Under the new National Food Security Policy, the government will initiate special programmes for reducing poverty and hunger (zero hunger, kitchen gardening, rural poultry and other enterprises) as per government's commitment towards SDGs.

China sees steady economic activity in May

BEIJING (Xinhua): China posted steady economic growth in May, supported by a string of solid data, according to a report by Standard Chartered Bank. China's official manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) increased by 0.5 percentage point to 51.9 in May, the highest since September 2017, suggesting solid production activity, the report said. The bank estimated a year-on-year increase in Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation to 1.9 percent for May, up from 1.8 percent in April on higher non-food inflation, which was likely driven by an increase in travel and transportation expenses during the May Day holiday and rising global oil prices. "We expect Producer Price Index (PPI) inflation to have risen further to 4.3 percent year on year in May, based on interim data. The latest producer output price PMI rose to a five-month high," it said. Retail sales growth is likely to improve to 9.9 percent, helped by the May Day holiday. Infrastructure investment may have picked up as authorities urged effective budget implementation.

Fixed-asset investment growth is likely to stay firm at 7 percent.

Trade performance is expected to have remained solid, with both exports and imports growing in the double digits. The bank expected the trade surplus to have widened to 33 billion U.S. dollars.

Growth of M2, the broad money supply, is likely to accelerate to 8.8 percent year on year from 8.3 percent in April. The reserve requirement ratio (RRR) cut in April increased the money multiplier, and the central bank also made a net liquidity injection through open-market operations during the month.

Chinese yuan loans and total social financing (TSF) growth may have both inched up in May, the report said.