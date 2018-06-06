Share:

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Prime Minister Justice (retd) Nasirul Mulk said on Tuesday that Pakistan will continue to put its relations with China as the cornerstone of its foreign policy.

In a meeting with Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing here, the caretaker premier said that Pakistan and China enjoyed the deep political mutual trust and the friendly relations between the two countries were deeply rooted in the people.

Secretary to Prime Minister Sohail Amir and Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua were also present during the meeting.

The interim prime minister asked the ambassador to convey his cordial greetings and best wishes to President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang. Pakistan highly values its friendship with China and thanks China for its strong support and assistance for the development of Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan highly appreciated the One-Belt and One-Road initiative proposed by President Xi and has already benefited from the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. “The main responsibility of the caretaker government is to organize a peaceful and fair election within the constitutional framework and maintain political stability,” he said.

“Within this process, the caretaker government will remain committed to promoting Pakistan-China friendly cooperation, pushing forward the CPEC and making every effort to ensure the security of Chinese citizens working in Pakistan,” Justice (retd) Mulk said.

The Chinese ambassador congratulated the caretaker PM on his resumption of the office and conveyed congratulations from the Chinese leaders.

Yao said that China attaches great importance to China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperative partnership. In recent years, with the joint efforts of both sides, China-Pakistan relations have achieved fruitful results, said the envoy.

“The CPEC embodies the achievements of the two countries’ mutually beneficial cooperation and marks a new height in China-Pakistan relations. At the same time, comprehensive exchanges and cooperation in various fields such as the economy, trade, people-to-people exchanges and education have been conducted,” he said.

The two countries have cooperated closely in international and regional affairs, effectively safeguarding the common interests of both parties. China hopes that Pakistan will maintain political stability and complete major domestic political processes smoothly, he said.

China wishes the caretaker government to successfully organize the election, and hopes that the PM and the caretaker government will continue to promote friendly cooperation between China and Pakistan, the envoy said.

“China believes that regardless of the outcome of the election, China-Pakistan all-weather strategic partnership will continue to advance,” he added.