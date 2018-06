Share:

AHMEDABAD:- An Indian Air Force pilot was killed Tuesday after his fighter jet crashed near the country’s border with Pakistan. Sanjay Chauhan was on a routine training mission in the remote Kutch desert region of Gujarat state when he crashed, air force officials said. “The pilot died in the crash and we have ordered an inquiry in the accident,” an IAF official told AFP. It was not immediately clear what caused the single-seat Jaguar jet to crash. More than 30 fighters have crashed in India since 2012, with most accidents blamed on ageing jets. More than 170 Air Force pilots have died in accidents in the past three decades, mostly in incidents involving Soviet-era MiGs - unflatteringly dubbed “flying coffins”.–AFP