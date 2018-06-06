Share:

SIALKOT - WWF Pakistan organized a seminar to mark the importance of the World Environment Day to enhance awareness about the plastic pollution and its health hazards.

Senior officials of the different government departments and a large number of the people attended the seminar.

Addressing the participants, Mayor Tauheed Akhtar said protection of environment was one of the major challenges for the government. The country was exposed to environmental degradation, he said.

The public health and other living things health was associated with the clean environment, he said. He stressed a need for making some joint efforts at every level to save the environment.

WWF official Adeel Younas stressed cutting down plastic footprints. He said that pollution caused by plastic was rising besides creating serious health hazards.

FIA UNEARTHS FIVE ILLEGAL MONEY EXCHANGES

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) raided various areas of Sialkot and unearthed five illegal money exchanges.

Mufakhar Adeel, the FIA divisional deputy director, said that the owners Tanveer and Rehman had been running illegal business of the foreign currency exchange at their shops.

They also seized a big amount of the foreign currencies. Likewise, the FIA unearthed five illegal currency exchanges and arrested four more accused from different cities. Adeel said that FIA teams conducted raids at Sialkot and Gujranwala and arrested Faisal Zaka, Rana Kamran, Israr Ahmed and Abdul Razaq involved in running currency exchanges illegally. The raiding parties have also recovered Pakistani and international currency from the accused, he said.

He said that the FIA had arrested the accused and sent them behind bars after registering separate cases. Further investigations were underway.