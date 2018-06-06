Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) President Professor Muhammad Ashraf Nizami, Secretary General Dr SM Qaisar Sajjad and senior members of the association showed their concern about a campaign against senior Dr Saeed Akhtar, Head of Pakistan Kidney and Liver Transplant Institute, Lahore on Tuesday.

Dr Akhter is a renowned surgeon of repute, working abroad at a salary of over $100,000. He sacrificed his job to serve his own people at home and agreed to work on much lesser package and was appointed through concerned board.

On his request twenty more experienced doctors from UK and USA came back to serve Pakistan with enthusiasm and patriotism. These doctors are just getting salary of Rs1 million instead of their handsome salary package abroad.

It is perplexing to know the insulting and derogatory remarks for a respectable person of his caliber by the judiciary without having any substantial proof of his wrong doing.

The PMA demands that word renowned health professionals should be given respect and be provided atmosphere of peace and tranquility to embolden them to return home and serve the poor masses with enthusiasm and commitment.