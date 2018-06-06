Share:

NOORPUR THAL - PML-N Youth Wing Punjab vice president Malik Khalid Awan claimed that in the forthcoming general elections, his party would become victorious with clear majority across the country.

He was addressing an Iftar dinner in village Maiken. He said that the PML-N was adherent to its policy of public service. He also highlighted “significant decrease” in power outages. Those critcising the PML-N for bad performance have produced not even a single megawatt electricity in the provinces they ruled, he said. He added that such people would be tried in public court in the upcoming polls.