Islamabad -The Kohsar police have booked scores of leaders and workers of Pashtoon Tahaffuz Movement and other political parties for staging an anti-army protest here on Monday night.

They have been accused of using criminal force to deter public servants from discharge of their duties and making statements with an intent to incite the public to commit an offence against the state or against the public tranquility.

The protesters were staging a protest outside National Press Club here on Monday evening despite imposition of section 144 CrPC in the city which prohibits assembly of more than five persons. The protesters and leaders, according to the contents of the FIR registered on the complaint of Magistrate City Circle, Islamabad under sections 341, 505-A, 505-B, 353, 504, 109, 186, 147, 149, 124-A and 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code, chanted slogans and made speeches with an intent to incite Army men to mutiny and with an intent to cause fear to the public whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the State or against the public tranquility.

The police had dispersed the protesters abut also arrested at least 28 workers on the spot. They include Naimatullah son of Riaz Muhammad, Hameedullah son of Haji Jamal Khan, Najeebullah so of Akbar Khan, Abdul Nasir son of Ameer Hamza, Saidullah son of Muhammad Gul, Ibrahim son of Omer Ayyaz Khan.

The FIR said the workers of the PTM and the Awami Workers Party led by Dr. Abdul Kareem of Pakhtoonkhwa Milli Party and Mohsin Dawar were staging a protest outside National Press Club here. The protesters were told that assembly of more than five persons in one place has been banned in Islamabad under section 144 CrPC and asked them to disperse peacefully. However, the protesters started chanting slogans and making speeches against the army and Pakistani government.

They used certain words to promote hatred among the society. They also chanted slogans “Yeh jo dehshat gardi he, is kay peechay wardi hey” (Army is behind this terrorism). They also blocked the road, the FIR said.

The police also nominated in the FIR the leaders who succeeded in fleeing from the scene after the police crackdown and whose identity was later disclosed by the arrested workers. They workers include Dr. Abdul Kareem, of Pakhtoonkhwa Milli Party; Saleem Khan advocate former MPA KPK; Mohsin Dawar, Khan Zaman Kakar, Abdul Jabbar Memon, Abdul Raheem Wazir and Ishtiaq Wazir. Further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, several masked men killed the admin officer of a private security company in his office in the Blue Area here.

According to the details, three men entered the office of the security company in the limits of Kohsar police station at the time of Sehri on 5 June and opened fire at Muhammad Saleem. The culprits then fled the scene, according to the FIR. The police are investigating the matter.

Furthermore, Islamabad traffic police has decided to deploy additional police personnel to keep the flow of traffic normal during the last ten days of Ramadan.

According to details, SSP traffic Farukh Rasheed chaired a special meeting at Traffic Police Headquarters here and it was decided that the police personnel will be deployed around shopping malls, markets, restaurants and business outlets. 156 personnel and officers are going to perform additional duties apart from regular duties, the meeting decided.