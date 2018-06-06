Share:

KAMALIA - Police have confirmed the arrest of a three-member gang that would pose as members of the banned Lashkar-e-Jhangvi and extort money from the people of the area.

Kamalia Circle DSP Aatif Miraaj addressing a press conference in his office said that the suspects would contact with prominent business and social persons via letters and phone calls and pose as members of LEJ group and demanded millions of rupees in cash. They would also threaten to kill them and their family for failing to do so.

Some weeks earlier, Khalid Husnain and Yousuf, residents of Aroti Police Station area, filed applications to DPO Toba Tek Singh Mansoorul Haq Rana for security concerns.

DPO Toba instructed the DSP to look into the matter and arrest the gang. A team led by Incharge Police Station Aroti arrested Husnain, Ajmal Raza and Abdul Wahid under the supervision of the DSP and recovered the extortion documents and equipment,” he said.

The police filed cases against the suspects Under Section 386 PPC and started further investigation. The suspects told the police that they merely posed as members of LEJ and they had no connection with the banned group.