Share:

Rawalpindi-A tug of war has started among the candidates of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for the upcoming general elections 2018 in the National Assembly Constituency (NA-60).

The candidates who are in the run to get a party ticket to contest elections in NA-60 include ex-MNA Malik Shakil Awan, former MNA Haji Pervaiz Khan and prominent social personality and Chairman Pakistan Green Task Force Dr Jamal Nasir. According to sources, the three candidates have also submitted applications to the party leadership to obtain the ticket on Monday.

The three aspirants of the party tickets have also begun lobbying to win the trust of party leadership. They have also started door to door campaign and are holding corner meetings to woo the support of voters.

One of the three candidates will face PML-N arch rival Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, the ex-MNA and President Awami Muslim League, in NA-60, which is generally considered a strong-hold of PML-N.

However, President AML Sheikh Rashid Ahmed had won a seat from NA-55 (now NA-60 after new delimitation in the general elections 2018. He generated a vote count of 27152 as opposed to PML-N candidate Malik Shakil Ahmed Awan’s 5577, wining by a sizeable majority).

According to political pundits, the party leadership is seemingly much conscious in awarding party ticket to its candidate as earlier Sheikh Rashid had crushed N-league stalwart Malik Shakil Ahmed Awan in a contest in 2013.

Similarly, ex-MNA Haji Pervaiz Ahmed Khan is still being haunted by a scandal involving his nephew who was caught taking a higher secondary exam in place of Haji Pervaiz in 2009.

A prominent businessman, Haji Pervaiz Ahmed Khan had won his seat in the by-election called after PML-N stalwart Makhdoom Javed Hashmi, who had won the 2008 general elections from two constituencies, quit the NA-55 (now NA-60) seat and kept his ancestral Multan seat, they said. Although Haji Pervaiz and his party colleagues continued to deny any wrongdoing on his part, the then party chief Mian Nawaz Sharif asked him to tender his resignation following an investigation by a party committee headed by MNA Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, the political pundits added. They predicted Haji Pervaiz is not being considered a choice of party. Dr Jamal Nasir, they said, he has a clean past and is known for his social work for the poor and needy people, they said. So there will be contest between Malik Shakil Ahmed Awan and Dr Jamal Nasir for upcoming general elections 2018. Nonetheless, the three aspirants, during separate interviews with The Nation, are fully contended for getting party ticket to lock horns with Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

Meanwhile, two candidates submitted their nomination papers to contest general elections from NA-60 and NA-62.

The two candidates were Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Khan and Raza Ahmed Shah.Raza Ahmed Shah, the nominated candidate of Mutahida Majlis-e-Amal, has submitted his nomination papers for NA-60 and PP-17.

AML Chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Tuesday has submitted his nomination papers with Returning Officers (ROs) to contest general elections from two constituencies of National Assembly. Similarly, four other candidates also obtained nomination papers from their ROs concerned.

According to details, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, the PTI backed politician who is considered to be arch rival of PML-N, has reached in district courts along with scores of his workers and supporters where he also submitted his nominations papers to contest general elections from NA-60 and NA-62. Sheikh submitted nomination papers with ROs/Additional and District Session Judges (ADSJs) Raja Ajmal Khan and Azhar Shah. On the occasion, his supporters and workers were chanting slogans in favour of him and PTI Chief Imran Khan.

In yet another development, four more Rawalpindi based candidates have obtained nomination papers from ROs. The four candidates included Haji Pervaiz Ahmed Khan of PML-N, Sumaira Gull of PPP, PTI’s Dr Shehzad Wasim who will contest elections from PP-15 and Sheikh Rashid Shafique, the nephew of Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.