LAHORE - Pakistan Railways will run five special trains on Eid-ul-Fitr across the country to extend maximum facilities to passengers so that they can spend the Islamic festival with their near and dear ones.

Pakistan Railways chief executive officer Muhammad Aftab Akbar has issued a notification after the approval, said an official in the Ministry of Railways.

“The first Eid train will run from Karachi on June 12 at 11am and will reach Peshawar Cantt at 10:30pm on June 13,” he said.

He said the second train will leave from Quetta on June 12 at 11:30am and will reach Lahore next day at 8pm. “The third train will depart from Karachi Cantt on June 13 at 11:30 am and will reach Lahore via Faisalabad at 10 am,” he said.

The fourth train will leave from Rawalpindi at 7 am on June 14 and will reach Multan via Bhakur on the same day at 10:30 pm.

“The last Eid special train will run from June 19 from Multan Cantt at 7 am and reach Rawalpindi the same day via Mianwali at 10:15 pm,” he said.

He said online booking facility will also be made available for Eid special trains . Pakistan Railways would also ply a special Eid train 'Thal Express' from Rawalpindi to Multan via Kundian and Mianwali.

"A comprehensive advertisement campaign of Pakistan Railways is being launched to make passengers aware about the special trains on Eid," he said.

“Pakistan Railways had already announced 30 percent discount on railway fares to facilitate passengers on first and second day of Eid-ul-Fitr,” he said.