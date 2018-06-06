Share:

KARACHI - Forecast for much awaited rainfall in Karachi has put the city administration on red alert so as to avert transformation of blessing into a misfortune for the citizens.

Rehan Hashmi, Chairman, District Government for Karachi Central here on Tuesday declared emergency in the thickly populated district canceling leave granted to staffers and officers concerned.

This was said to expedite the ongoing cleanliness of the nullahs and rain drains in the area falling under his jurisdiction.

The network of rain drains spread over an area of 40 kilometers is being taken care of by the district government for past several months with special focus on removal of encroachment and unauthorized construction of the same.

Meanwhile, as per directives of DMC Chairman Hashmi all sewerage lines and gutters are already being kept in running order to contain possible flooding consequent to heavy showers expected during the fast approaching monsoon spell.

Sanitation department of DMC-Central could also be witnessed actively engaged in removing garbage heaps comprising diverse categories of waste including plastic material as well as other solid goods which if allowed to flow into drains with rain water may create havoc for the residents.

Hashmi has appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the district government and help ensure safety of their public rights in terms of lives as well as property.