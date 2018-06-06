Share:

MUZAFFARGARH:- The tehsil administration officials, special magistrate and police took action against 15 violators of the Ehtaram-e-Ramazan Ordinance. The assistant commissioner briefed the media that the violators would be dealt with sternly and no leniency would be shown in this regard. He further said they raided various food spots in the city at Jhangmor, Qinwan Chowk, Chowk Taliree Bypass and arrested them. He said, “Being Muslim, we should honour Ramazan and violation of the ordinance is a crime. The legal proceedings will continue against the violators without any discrimination. SHO Civil Lines Farhan Kareem started legal action.

Revenue courts not functioning in Ramazan

MANDI BAHAUDDIN (Staff Reporter): Revenue courts in Mandi Bahauddin district have stopped functioning in the month of Ramazan as revenue officials have been posted at Ramazan Sasta Bazaars.

Litigants, coming to attend courts hearing, do not find even a single official for knowing the date for next hearing. The other day, litigants who had come to the revenue court of Tehsildar Mandi Bahauddin complained that adjudication of their cases was being delayed without any valid reason. They said on each date, hearing of cases was postponed to next date because of which even simple cases like land partition among shareholders prolonged over years. They urged government to take notice of performance of revenue courts and direct them to dispose of pending cases in a speedy and transparent manner.