SC rejects FBR report on seized cars

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Tuesday remarked that it may constitute a commission for recovery of money from those non-entitled persons who had been using state-owned luxury cars.

The top court rejected a report presented by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairman and directed him to submit an undertaking regarding the seized cars from across the country.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar took up the suo moto case regarding the use of land cruiser, parado, pajero and other SUVs by ministers and officers beyond their entitlement.

The chief justice observed that a fine of Rs100,000 per day will be imposed on those who would not immediately return non-entitled vehicles, adding this fine would be increased to Rs200,000 after a week’s time.

During the hearing, Punjab’s chief secretary submitted a report stating that a luxury car, three parados, eight Toyota cars had so far been recovered.

He further informed the bench that cars from provincial government-owned companies had also been recovered and all the recovered cars had been parked in two places in Lahore.

On this, the chief justice took notice of a bullet-proof car and the protocol of PML-N President and Punjab’s former chief minister Shehbaz Sharif after the end of his official term.

Expressing displeasure, the chief justice also questioned the placement of barricades and barriers outside his Model Town residence. The chief justice observed that the blockades were placed in the area which was designated for a children park.

The chief secretary responded that the barricades had been removed and the area had been turned into a park. In an expression of disbelief, the CJP directed the chief secretary to submit an updated video footage of Shehbaz’s residence.

Additional Attorney General Nayyar Rizvi said that 105 vehicles had been recovered in the federal capital and three bullet-proof cars were still being utilised by JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri and Kamran Michael.

The top court observed that Fazlur Rehman must state before the bench as to why he required the bullet-proof car.

Kamran Murtaza, appearing on behalf of Fazl, informed the bench that the JUI-F chief had been targeted thrice. However, the chief justice said that the JUI-F leader should arrange for his own security.

The chief justice said that the JUI-F leader had many followers and he would be protected by his followers in case of any attack.

Justice Nisar also expressed dismay as to why the JUI-F chief was using the people’s money for his personal protection.

The top court sought an explanation from the JUI-F chief for not returning the bullet-proof car and double-cabin cars which were provided to him by the federal government.

During the hearing, FBR Chairman Tariq Mehmood Pasha submitted details of the cars which were taken back from the non-entitled officers.

The bench expressed dissatisfaction over the details. The chief justice told Pasha that the court could not expect such behaviour from the latter adding that complete information had not been produced before the court by the FBR.

The chief justice further observed that officers of the board had distributed officially seized cars among themselves.

Pasha claimed that the information was complete but the bench rejected his assertion.

The bench was informed that the Inland Revenue possessed 57 luxury cars while the tampered cars had been dumped.

The chief justice questioned as to why the officials had been using these tampered cars after dumping. He also questioned the maintenance cost of the luxury cars adding the officials could not use the cars which were more than 1300cc.

Pasha told the bench that 57 cars had been taken back but the tampered cars were being used after the decision of ECC committee as these cars could not be auctioned.

During the hearing, the chief justice also observed that the local automobile industry had been affected due to smuggling of cars.

Balochistan Additional Advocate General informed the bench that the province had 56 luxury vehicles, of which, 49 had been recovered.

The top court questioned as to why the cars had not been taken back from former provincial ministers.

The bench directed the Balochistan’s former ministers to return the luxury vehicles.

Regarding Sindh, the top court ordered the provincial government to submit details of cars being utilised by former president Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan People Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The top court adjourned the hearing till June 11 with directives to the FBR chairman to submit an undertaking on the seized cars.

