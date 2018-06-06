Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party leader Taj Haider said on Tuesday that the real and the most alarming issue before the Supreme Court should be the destruction of the Indus delta and the loss of most precious 2.4 million areas of Thatta and Badin districts to the sea because of insufficient escapage of fresh water below Kotri. Commenting on the hearings of the Supreme Court on Kala Bagh Dam, Haider said that the need for escapage of sufficient quantities of water to stop erosion by the sea was duly recognized by the Inter-Provincial Water Accord of 1991. “However, what quantity of escapage would be sufficient to stop the sea erosion and what should be the operational criteria for Tarbela and Mangla dams and the 2 major link canals taking water from Indus River has not been worked out even after the passage of 28 years.” He said that the speed with which the sea erosion was taking place, it was feared that by 2050, the sea water would be touching Thatta city. “There has been a method behind this madness. Dams cannot be filled with air if the water was not available. The water availability chart given on page 48 of the ANG Abbasi’ report is an eye-opener,” he said in a statement. “Five of the so-called experts have not taken into account the present and the future commitments on our water resources and have shown a surplus,” he said.

“Two experts who have accounted for the commitments have shown a big deficit. The disastrous effects of India’s construction of Kishan Ganga which were not taken into account by experts are already apparent. Those who are supporting the construction of Kalabagh Dam are indirectly justifying India’s stand on Kishan Ganga.”

Haider said that in every case, the genuine rights of lower riparians had to be protected. Sindh had already agreed to the construction of storage dams upstream of Tarbela, although the availability of water was so limited that it would not be possible to fill up Diamer-Bhasha Dam in eight out of 10 years.

He requested the Supreme Court judges to visit Thatta and Badin districts and compare the old maps of the sea coast with the present satellite images to see for themselves how Pakistan’s land was being eaten up by the sea.

“It would serve the ends of justice if the court also looked into the reasons of the sea erosion and fix the responsibility for this mega-crime against the motherland,” he said.