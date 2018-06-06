Share:

SIALKOT - Taking another step towards the social welfare, the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has started ambulance service for shifting dead bodies from houses and hospitals to the graveyards.

SCCI President Zahid Latif Malik told newsmen at his office that Sialkot lacked ambulance service for transportation of dead bodies from hospitals and houses to the local graveyards.

He said that SCCI has provided an ambulance to the management of Sialkot city’s ancient Shaheedaan Graveyard for the transportation of dead bodies.

The second well-equipped ambulance would also be provided soon for the noble cause.

“Everyone could have the service for his/her dear ones by just dialing the number given on the ambulance as well,” he added. He said that the Sialkot exporters had also generated special funds of Rs10 million at the early stage to run such projects purely on humanitarian grounds.

The SCCI has also established a Kh Zakaud Din Welfare Trust for the purpose. The trust has been named after Khawaja Zakaud Din, late SCCI president and one of the pioneers of the Sialkot’s soccer balls industry.

The SCCI president added that the Sialkot exporters would also establish soon an international standard hospital at Sialkot on self-help basis. The local people and exporters would be able to get the international standard healthcare at the proposed hospital on very nominal charges.

He said that the Sialkot exporters had already set the unique examples of self-help for others to replicate by establishing the mega projects of Sialkot International Airport, Sialkot Dry Port Trust, Sialkot Export Processing Zone, Sialkot exporters’ airline, Seerat Study Centre, construction of roads in Sialkot city under City Development Package.