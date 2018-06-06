Share:

ISLAMABAD - The exports of fish and fish preparations from the country witnessed increase of 17.41 percent during the first ten months of the current fiscal year as against the corresponding period of last year. The fish exports from the country were recorded at $371.565 million in July-April (2017-18) against the exports of $316.469 million in July-April (2016-17), showing growth of 17.41 percent, according to the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). In terms of quantity, the fish exports increased by 26.91 percent during the period under review by growing from exports of 122,993 metric tons last year to 156,093 metric tons.