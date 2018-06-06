Share:

HUJRA SHAH MUQEEM - Security has been beefed up to maintain peace in holy month of Ramazan. Police are ensuring stringent measure to protect life and property of the common.

These views were expressed by Depalpur Circle Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Nausherwan Ali Chandiyo during a meeting with journalists at his office here the other day.

He said that there were seven police stations - Hujra Shah Muqeem, Mandi Ahmedabad, Chorasta Mian Khas, Basirpur, Haveli Lakha, Depalpur Saddr, and Depalpur City - in jurisdiction of Depalpur police. He added that the station house officers of all these police stations had been directed to go all out for the eradication of crime in their respective jurisdiction. “Effective steps taken by the police for crime eradication have won public confidence,” the ASP said, adding that it also helped bridge the widening gap between police and the common man. He claimed that the police had tightened the noose around criminals in Depalpur City and surroundings, adding that it had reduced crime rate to a significant extent in the area. “It is a challenge for police department to maintain peace in Ramazan and on the occasion of Eidul Fitr,” the ASP stated, and vowing that the police would spare no effort to provide people protection from untoward incidents. He appealed to the public to keep a close eye on suspicion elements around them and complain local police station in case of any illegal activity.

On the other hand, Sahiwal Regional Police Officer Tariq Rustam Chohan awarded cash prizes and commendatory certificates to a police team for resolving the mystery of blind murder of a taxi driver belonging to Hujra Shah Muqeem.

The team members were handed over cash prizes and CC-2 certificates in a ceremony held at the lawn of RPO Office. They included Hujra Shah Muqeem police SHO Inspector Aftab Ahmed Sabir and constables - Sultan, Afzal, Aqeel Ajmed and Nazim.