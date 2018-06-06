Share:

KARACHI - The World Environment Day is observed internationally on June 5 under the auspices of United National Environment Programme (UNEP) on Tuesday. The purpose of celebrating the World Environment Day is to bring worldwide focus on importance of environment and to stimulate attention and actions for improving the environment.

This year, theme selected for the World Environment Day is ‘Beat Plastic Pollution’, with an aim to come together and explore sustainable alternatives to plastic and urgently reduce the production and excessive use of single-use plastic which are continuously polluting our oceans, damaging marine life and threatening human health.

The Pakistan Navy celebrates World Environment Day regularly. This year, Pakistan Navy arranged numerous activities on this day to highlight the significance of environment in Pakistan and to promote awareness amongst public, concerned agencies and departments especially focusing on the marine environment. These activities include lectures on significance of the day, essay writing and chart making competitions. Cleaning campaigns at residential areas would also be held after the month of Ramazan. Such events play a pivotal role in enhancing importance of environment amongst the general populace.

The Pakistan Navy always endeavors to secure marine environment for safer and cleaner oceans. Chief of the Naval Staff in his message reaffirmed Pakistan Navy's commitment to make every effort to protect our environment especially in maritime domain and for sustainable use of oceans while endeavoring to protect its precious resources for our future generations.